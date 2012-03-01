U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, March 1 The U.S. Federal
Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data
released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.908 trillion on Feb. 29, down
from $2.915 trillion on Feb. 15.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.662 trillion as
of Wednesday, Feb. 29, versus $1.657 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $19 million a day during the week
versus $4 million a day in the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $840.8 billion versus
$853.05 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $100.82 billion,
which was unchanged from the previous week.