U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, March 8 U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet contracted slightly in the latest week, Fed data
released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.867 trillion on March 7, down
from $2.908 trillion on Feb. 29.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.659 trillion as
of Wednesday, March 7, versus $1.662 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $4 million a day during the week
versus $19 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) grew by $1 million from the
previous week, reaching $840.796 billion.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system shrank to $99.8 billion
from $100.8 billion the prior week.