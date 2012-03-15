版本:
U.S. Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.876 trillion on March 14, down from $2.867 trillion on March 7.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.6598 trillion as of Wednesday, March 14, versus $1.6593 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day during the week versus $4 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) stood at $853.89 billion, compared with $840.8 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system stood at $99.8 billion as of March 14, which was unchanged on the week.

