U.S. Fed balance sheet expands in latest week

NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew slightly in the latest week after shrinking for the past three weeks, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.85 trillion on April 11, up from $2.848 trillion on April 4.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.681 trillion as of Wednesday, April 11, versus $1.669 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $3 million a day during the week versus $10 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $836.793 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $96.48 billion, also holding steady compared to the week before.