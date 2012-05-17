U.S. Fed's balance sheet shrinks in latest week

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK May 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of Treasuries and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.834 trillion on May 16, down from $2.847 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.657 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.666 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week from an average of $14 million a day in the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $858.23 billion versus $847.83 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.17 billion on Wednesday from $94.57 billion last week.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.