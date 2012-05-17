U.S. Fed's balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK May 17 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of Treasuries and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.834 trillion on May 16, down from $2.847 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.657 trillion as of Wednesday, versus $1.666 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week from an average of $14 million a day in the prior week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $858.23 billion versus $847.83 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $94.17 billion on Wednesday from $94.57 billion last week.