版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 6月 1日 星期五 04:30 BJT

U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK May 31 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.825 trillion on May 30, down from $2.843 trillion on May 23.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.6567 trillion as of May 30, versus $1.6568 trillion on May 23.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $19 million a day during the week versus $13 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $851.75 billion May 30 versus $864.99 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $93.25 billion, which was unchanged on the week.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐