U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK, July 12 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.849 trillion on July 11, up from $2.848 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.663 trillion as of July 11, versus $1.666 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day during the week versus $16 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $855.05 billion versus $855.03 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion on July 11, which was unchanged from the prior week.

