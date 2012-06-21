版本:
U.S. Fed balance sheet rose in latest week

NEW YORK, June 21 U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.854 trillion on June 20, up slightly from $2.852 trillion on June 13.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.664 trillion as of Wednesday, June 20, versus $1.660 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $26 million a day during the week versus $13 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $868.04 billion versus $867.9 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.48 billion, versus $93.25 billion the prior week.

