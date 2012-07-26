版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 7月 27日 星期五 04:29 BJT

U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK, July 26 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system - stood at $2.833 trillion on July 25, down from $2.842 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.651 trillion as of July 25, versus $1.649 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $17 million a day during the week versus $65 million a day previously.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $853.36 billion versus $863.02 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $91.03 billion on July 25, which was unchanged on the week.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐