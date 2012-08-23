U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks on the week

NEW YORK Aug 23 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet contracted on the week with reduced holdings of
Treasuries and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.808 trillion on Aug. 22, down
from $2.816 trillion on Aug. 15.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.637 trillion as
of Wednesday versus $1.646 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week
compared with a $24 million a day average rate the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $859.31 billion versus
$854.16 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.21 billion
from $89.10 billion the previous week.