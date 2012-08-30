U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks on the week

NEW YORK Aug 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet shrank on the week with reduced holdings of agency
mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $2.795 trillion on Aug. 29, down
from $2.808 trillion on Aug. 22.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.639 trillion as
of Wednesday versus $1.637 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $32 million a day during the week
compared with a $10 million a day average rate the prior week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $843.60 billion versus
$859.31 billion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $87.21 billion,
which was unchanged on the week.