版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 1日 星期五 05:29 BJT

U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in the latest week

NEW YORK Feb 28 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week with reduced holdings of federal agency debt and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.072 trillion on Feb. 27, compared with a record large $3.077 trillion on Feb. 20.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.016 trillion compared with $1.033 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $73.59 billion, down from $74.61 billion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.750 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.736 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $3 million a day compared with an average of $8 million per day the prior week.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐