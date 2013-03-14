U.S. Fed balance sheet grows to record large size

NEW YORK, March 14 U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew to a record size in the latest week with more
holdings of U.S. government debt, Fed data released on Thursday
showed.
The Fed's balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the
financial system, stood at $3.147 trillion on March 13, compared
with $3.091 trillion on March 6.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.770 trillion as
of Wednesday versus $1.762 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.061 trillion on
Wednesday, compared with $1.016 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $73.59 billion,
unchanged on the week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $6 million a day compared with an
average of $21 million per day the prior week.