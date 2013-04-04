U.S. Fed balance sheet grows to record size in latest week

NEW YORK, April 4 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet expanded to a record size on an increase in the central bank's holdings of U.S. government debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet, a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.198 trillion on April 3, compared with $3.185 trillion on March 27.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.806 trillion as of Wednesday versus $1.794 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) totaled $1.071 trillion on Wednesday, matching previous week's total.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system was $72.42 billion, the same level as the prior week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $8 million a day, matching the daily average of the prior week.