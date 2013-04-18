U.S. Fed balance sheet grows to record again in latest week

NEW YORK, April 18 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet hit a new record in the latest week on increased
holdings of U.S. government debt and mortgage-backed securities,
Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to
the financial system - stood at $3.252 trillion on April 17, up
from $3.210 trillion on April 10.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.825 trillion as
of Wednesday, April 17, versus $1.814 trillion the previous
week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $2 million a day during the week
versus $10 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) was $1.126 billion versus
$1.071 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $72.05 billion,
versus $72.05 billion the prior week.