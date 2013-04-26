CORRECTED-U.S. Fed balance sheet grows to record again in latest week

(Corrects figure in 5th paragraph to $1.136 trillion from
$1.136 billion)
NEW YORK, April 25 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet hit a new record in the latest week on increased
holdings of U.S. government debt and mortgage-backed securities,
Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet - a broad gauge of its lending to the
financial system - stood at $3.276 trillion on April 24, up from
$3.252 trillion on April 17.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries totaled $1.836 trillion as
of Wednesday, April 24, versus $1.825 trillion the previous
week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $17 million a day during the week
versus $2 million a day previously.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) rose to $1.136 trillion from
$1.126 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $72.05 billion,
versus $72.05 billion the prior week.
(Reporting by Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)