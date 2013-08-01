U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks for first time in nine weeks

BRIEF-Consolidated Communications and FairPoint shareholders approve merger
March 28 Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc
NEW YORK Aug 1 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank for the first time in nine weeks with reduced holdings of mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.529 trillion on July 31, compared with $3.532 trillion on July 24.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) dipped to $1.247 trillion from $1.261 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries, however, rose to $1.982 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.970 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $66.52 billion, unchanged from the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $11 million a day during the week, compared with $10 million a day the previous week.
* Retained Cypress Group to manage company's previously announced portfolio optimization initiative
March 28 U.S. Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill sought on Tuesday details from the nation's top opioid drugmakers on their sales and marketing practices, as lawmakers step up efforts to tackle the country's deadly opioid crisis.