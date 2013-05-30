U.S. Fed balance sheet shrinks in latest week

NEW YORK May 30 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet shrank in the latest week on lower holdings of mortgage-backed securities and agency debt, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.342 trillion on May 29, compared to $3.356 trillion on May 22.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.884 trillion as of Wednesday, May 29, from $1.877 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $10 million a day during the week versus $23 million a day the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) slipped to $1.165 trillion from $1.179 trillion.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.89 billion compared with $72.05 billion the previous week.