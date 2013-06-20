版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 6月 21日 星期五 04:34 BJT

U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK, June 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week on increased holdings of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.427 trillion on June 19, compared with $3.367 trillion on June 12.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.919 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.906 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) rose 1.209 trillion from $1.165 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.66 billion, down slightly from $70.89 billion the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $25 million a day during the week versus $15 million a day the previous week.

On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a plan on how the central bank might reduce its $85 billion monthly purchases in Treasuries and MBS.
