U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

BRIEF-Lorne Park Capital Partners reports private placement of $2 mln in non-convertible debentures
* Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. announces a private placement of $2,000,000 in non-convertible unsecured debentures
NEW YORK, June 20 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week on increased holdings of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Fed data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which is a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.427 trillion on June 19, compared with $3.367 trillion on June 12.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.919 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.906 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) rose 1.209 trillion from $1.165 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.66 billion, down slightly from $70.89 billion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $25 million a day during the week versus $15 million a day the previous week.
On Wednesday, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke laid out a plan on how the central bank might reduce its $85 billion monthly purchases in Treasuries and MBS.
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Wednesday said it is selling 9 million shares of Wells Fargo & Co, and will withdraw its application for Federal Reserve permission to boost its ownership stake above 10 percent.
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4