U.S. Fed balance sheet expands for second week

NEW YORK Aug 15 The U.S. Federal Reserve's
balance sheet grew for a second straight week on a rise in its
holdings of U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, Fed
data released on Thursday showed.
The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge
of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.603 trillion
on Aug. 14, up from $3.542 trillion on Aug. 7.
The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $2.001 trillion as
of Wednesday, up from $1.993 trillion the previous week.
The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie
Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National
Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) jumped to $1.3 trillion from
$1.247 trillion a week ago.
The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac
and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $65.713 billion
from $66.521 billion the previous week.
The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via
its discount window averaged $15 million a day during the week,
compared with $7 million a day the previous week.