U.S. Fed balance sheet grows in latest week

NEW YORK, June 27 The U.S. Federal Reserve's balance sheet grew in the latest week on increased Treasuries holdings, Fed data released on Thursday showed.

The Fed's balance sheet liabilities, which are a broad gauge of its lending to the financial system, stood at $3.436 trillion on June 26, compared with $3.427 trillion on June 19.

The Fed's holdings of Treasuries rose to $1.928 trillion as of Wednesday, from $1.919 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's ownership of mortgage bonds guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) dipped to $1.208 trillion from $1.209 trillion the previous week.

The Fed's holdings of debt issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and the Federal Home Loan Bank system totaled $70.658 billion, unchanged from the previous week.

The Fed's overnight direct loans to credit-worthy banks via its discount window averaged $24 million a day during the week versus $25 million a day the previous week.