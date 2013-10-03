U.S. Fed balance sheet increased in latest week

BRIEF-Sprott to sell Canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
* Sprott to sell canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
NEW YORK Oct 3 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
* Sprott to sell canadian diversified fund business to management-led group
* Starcore international mines ltd- has repaid outstanding secured bonds in aggregate principal amount of cdn$4.5 million
* Mckesson Canada announces plan to acquire Uniprix, strengthening the future of independent pharmacy in quebec