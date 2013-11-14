U.S. Fed balance sheet expanded in latest week

BRIEF-U.S. district court invalidates four Acorda Therapeutics Ampyra patents
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
NEW YORK Nov 14 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
* U.S. district court issues decision to invalidate four Ampyra patents; company will appeal ruling
WASHINGTON, March 31 Comcast Corp said Friday it would not sell customers’ individual internet browsing information, days after the U.S. Congress approved legislation reversing Obama administration era internet privacy rules.
SAO PAULO, March 31 Odebrecht Óleo & Gás SA, the offshore oil drilling company owned by Brazil's Odebrecht SA , has won a temporary relief from a relevant group of bondholders that will help it pay for operational and capital expenses, signaling progress in talks aimed at restructuring $5 billion in debt.