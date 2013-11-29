U.S. Fed balance sheet expanded in latest week

BRIEF-Wesdome says Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
NEW YORK Nov 29 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
* Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd - Q1 2017 gold production of 15,162 ounces
* ClubCorp reports twelfth consecutive quarter of growth, announces acquisition of Oakhurst Golf and Country Club and "the collective" a new club concept
* Concluded exploration of strategic alternatives and will continue to operate as an independent company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: