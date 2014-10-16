U.S. Fed balance sheet details for latest week

BRIEF-Scorpio Gold announces Q1 2017 gold & silver production at Mineral Ridge Operation
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
Oct 16 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
(Americas Economics and Markets Desk)
* Scorpio Gold says gold and silver production for Mineral Ridge Operation in Q1 2017 totalled 5,741 ounces and 2,854 ounces, respectively
* Rooster Energy Ltd - Kenneth F. Tamplain, current senior vice president and general counsel, has been appointed interim ceo and president, effective immediately
April 28 Shaw Communications is looking for a buyer for ViaWest, the U.S. data center company it bought three years ago, according to people familiar with the matter, as the Canadian cable company continues to shed assets it considers non-core.