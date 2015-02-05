U.S. Fed balance sheet details for latest week

BRIEF-Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd
* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
NEW YORK Feb 5 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
(Reuters New York Newsroom)
* Woodrose provides update on acquisition of global stem-cell biotechnology company Novoheart Holdings Ltd.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc announces third quarter fiscal 2017 results