U.S. Fed balance sheet details for latest week

BRIEF-Teck Resources says mining has been suspended in some areas of Lornex and Valley pits
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
NEW YORK Feb 26 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
(Reuters New York newsroom)
* Teck Resources Ltd says while mining has been suspended in some areas of the lornex and valley pits, active mining continues in both pits
* Notices of Allowance issued for patents covering key features of Quell Wearable Pain Relief Technology by European Patent Office
* South African regulator triggers global sale of Liberty brands