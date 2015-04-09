U.S. Fed balance sheet details for latest week

BRIEF-Norwegian Air plans SEK 1 bln bond issue
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
NEW YORK, April 9 For details of the Federal Reserve's balance sheet, see:
(Reuters New York newsroom)
* has mandated Arctic Securities, DNB Markets and SEB to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the Nordics commencing on Jan 23
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.48 percent ahead of the cash market open.
ZURICH, Jan 23 Actelion's Opsumit drug missed a primary endpoint in a late-stage study of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension due to Eisenmenger Syndrome, a doctor involved in the trial said in a statement from the Swiss drugmaker.