Gov'ts unlikely to help troubled clearinghouses-Dudley

ARMONK, N.Y. March 22 Governments will not be
inclined to recapitalize a swaps clearinghouse that suffers
losses once new rules are adopted, and it's unlikely to even get
to that stage, the head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York
said on Thursday.
"The government is not interested in being first in line,"
William Dudley said, when asked about the hypothetical situation
in which a clearinghouse gets in trouble.
Dudley added that he believes financial institutions will
have enough collateral once the United States and Europe adopt
new rules that will drive over-the-counter derivatives trading
through clearinghouses, known as central counterparties (CCPs).
He made the comments in response to questions from the
audience after speaking at Harvard Law School Symposium in
Armonk, New York.