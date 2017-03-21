Fed's Dudley, citing Wells, calls for better bank incentives

LONDON, March 21 A top Federal Reserve regulator
on Tuesday cited Wells Fargo & Co's accounts scandal as evidence
that incentives to drive performance remain a problem on Wall
Street, saying that banks have "a long way to go" in reforming
internal culture.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed branch that
acts as the U.S. central bank's eyes and ears on Wall Street,
has complained about rotten bank culture for years. In a speech
to bankers and regulators in London, he said the Wells
case showed that "compensation, once again, seems to be at the
center of a scandal."
It was revealed last year that thousands of employees at the
U.S.-based bank had opened perhaps millions of unauthorized
customer accounts, a scandal that rocked the bank and led its
chief executive, John Stumpf, to resign.
Dudley - who did not discuss monetary policy or the state of
the economy - said the Wells case appeared to involve
"widespread fraud."
He added: "Incentives shape behavior, and behavior drives
culture."
(Reporting by David Milliken; Writing by Jonathan Spicer;
Editing by Leslie Adler)