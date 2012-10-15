Difficult to set policy markers, Dudley says

UPDATE 1-Aluminium producer looks for 30-pct hike in Q2 premium from Japan buyers -sources
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
NEW YORK Oct 15 The head of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York said on Monday he would like the central bank to move forward with giving more specific guidance on what economic conditions would prompt a withdrawal of monetary stimulus, but that such a move was difficult.
There has been much recent debate on whether the Fed should specify markers, for example inflation and unemployment rates, that would cause the Fed to adjust policy.
But "it's hard to summarize the economy" in such a way that would provide more transparency, William Dudley said.
* Major producer wants premiums of around $125 per T -sources
* Flipkart and Microsoft forge cloud partnership to expand e-commerce in India
ZURICH, Feb 20 U.S.-based Northern Trust is buying UBS Group's UBS Asset Management fund administration servicing units in Luxembourg and Switzerland, UBS said in a statement on Monday.