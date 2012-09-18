UPDATE 1-Fed will do what it takes to boost jobs, Dudley says

By Jonathan Spicer
FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Sept 18 The U.S. Federal
Reserve will closely monitor all corners of the ailing labor
market and is willing to ramp up asset purchases if need be, an
influential Fed official said on Tuesday in a broad defense of
the central bank's latest policy easing effort.
New York Fed President William Dudley said he is confident
that any costs associated with the third round of quantitative
easing, or QE3, announced last week are manageable and that the
economy needed a "nudge in the right direction."
Dudley, a close ally of Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and a key
barometer of the thinking inside the central bank, said he is
watching for a "substantial" improvement in the U.S. labor
market - meaning payroll growth must be supported by stronger
economic growth, and a drop in unemployment cannot be due mainly
to a falling participation rate.
"If the economy is weaker, we'll do more" asset purchases,
he said in prepared remarks to the Morris County Chamber of
Commerce. "If the economy is stronger, and we see a substantial
improvement in the outlook for the labor market sooner, we'll
end up doing less."
Dudley added: "If you're trying to get a car moving that is
stuck in the mud, you don't stop pushing the moment the wheels
start turning - you keep pushing until the car is rolling and is
clearly free."
The Fed in late 2008 slashed interest rates to near zero and
has since bought $2.3 trillion in long-term securities in an
unprecedented drive to spur growth and revive the economy after
the worst recession in decades.
Yet the recovery, especially in jobs, has been slow and
economic growth stumbled this year, leading the central bank to
say it expects to keep rates at rock bottom at least through mid
2015.
Last week the Fed launched an aggressive plan to pump $40
billion into the economy per month with no set end date.
Instead, the Fed will buy mortgage debt and possibly Treasuries
until the labor market outlook improves substantially - a term
that many on Wall Street and elsewhere are trying to define.
Addressing this question, Dudley said the Fed will watch the
unemployment rate - which was 8.1 percent last month - as well
as payroll growth, the amount of Americans who have given up the
hunt for work, the employment-to-population-ratio, and job
finding rates.
At year end, when a separate Fed program to swap
shorter-term Treasuries for longer-term ones expires, further
purchases of Treasuries will depend on an assessment of costs
and benefits and on labor improvement, said Dudley, who as head
of the important New York regional Fed bank has a permanent vote
on Fed policy.
Ultimately, the Fed is looking for a stronger recovery
alongside stable prices, he said. "When that finally
materializes, I'll view it as consistent with the result we are
trying to achieve, and not a reason to pull back our policies
prematurely," Dudley added.