UPDATE 1-Housing still impediment to U.S. growth - Fed's Dudley

By Jonathan Spicer
NEW YORK Oct 5 The failure of the U.S. housing
market to fully respond to the Federal Reserve's easy money
policies remains a headwind to overall economic growth, an
influential U.S. Federal Reserve official said on Friday.
William Dudley, president of the New York Fed bank,
acknowledged some improvement in housing of late, but said
credit availability remains "impaired" and argued that, overall,
the pace of the broader U.S. economic recovery has been
disappointing.
"While there are several headwinds that have been
restraining economic growth, a key impediment is that the
housing market has failed to respond fully to the significant
easing of monetary policy," Dudley said at a residential real
estate conference hosted by the New York Fed.
A bubble in the U.S. housing market was at the core of the
2007-2009 financial crisis and the lackluster environment that
continues to hamper the world economy today.
The Fed has kept benchmark U.S. interest rates ultra low for
nearly four years and has bought more than $2 trillion in
large-scale assets to kick-start growth and get Americans back
to work. It launched a third round of quantitative easing last
month and signaled it would keep rates near zero for three more
years.
Many economists believe the U.S. housing market has finally
turned a corner as prices have started to stabilize, while home
sales were around two-year highs in August. But the large
overhang of foreclosures and the many people who are underwater
on their homes are among the hurdles the sector still faces.
Dudley, who as head of the powerful New York Fed bank has a
permanent vote on monetary policy, said "various housing market
indicators have looked somewhat better of late," including home
prices.
But he said the absolute level of housing starts remains low
and housing market conditions vary across the country, causing
problems. "The net result is that while housing's contribution
to growth has finally turned positive, its magnitude is far
below that experienced in previous recoveries," Dudley said.
U.S. growth cooled in the second quarter to a tepid 1.3
percent annual rate, and forecasters do not think the economy is
expanding much faster. Yet in a promising sign for the economy,
data earlier on Friday showed that the U.S. jobless rate fell to
a near four-year low of 7.8 percent last month, from 8.1 percent
in August.