Breaking up too-big banks still not the answer -Fed's Dudley

METALS-Copper steady as attention shifts to Trump speech
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
NEW YORK, Nov. 15 There remains much work to fix the "too big to fail" bank problem, but breaking up big financial institutions is still not the answer, said an influential U.S. Federal Reserve official.
In a speech Thursday evening, New York Fed President William Dudley took on those who would simply break up big banks and abandon the more measured approach taken in the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform bill, which reduces the likelihood of banks failing and lessens the cost to society if they do.
"Too big to fail is an unacceptable regime. The good news is there are many efforts underway to address this problem. The bad news is that some of these efforts are just in their nascent stages," Dudley was to tell a gathering of finance professionals, according to prepared remarks.
While breaking up too-big-to-fail banks "could yet prove necessary," he added, "it is premature to give up on the current approach: changing the incentives facing large and complex firms, forcing them to become more resilient, and making the financial system more robust to their failure."
* Investors look to Trump speech for clarity on economic policy
TOKYO, Feb 28 Japan's Nikkei share average gained on Tuesday morning after U.S. stocks rose and the dollar gained on hopes that U.S. President Donald Trump will speak about infrastructure spending in an address to Congress later in the day.
SYDNEY, Feb 28 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors looked towards a speech by U.S. President Donald Trump for more clarity on his economic policy, while persistent concerns over supply from large mines in Chile and Indonesia continued to buoy prices.