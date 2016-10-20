Fed's Dudley: Banks need to ensure employee incentives in line with good conduct

NEW YORK Oct 20 Banks need to continue to
monitor the way they reward employees to ensure they promote
good conduct, one of the country's top financial regulators said
on Thursday.
"To put it very simply, incentives drive behavior, and
behavior establishes the social norms that drive culture," said
William Dudley, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New
York, who was speaking at a conference hosted by his Fed bank
titled "Reforming Culture and Behavior in the Financial Services
Industry.
"If the incentives are wrong and accountability is weak, we
will get bad behavior and cultures."
The comment comes amid a scandal at Wells Fargo & Co
in which the bank agreed to pay a $185 million settlement over
its staff opening as many as 2 million accounts without
customers' knowledge.
Wells Fargo employees have described a pressure-cooker
atmosphere in which they risked losing their jobs if they did
not hit unrealistic sales targets. They say this pressure
created a culture at Wells Fargo which led to widespread fraud
in the opening of fake accounts.
(Reporting by Olivia Oran; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)