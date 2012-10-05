版本:
Credit availability a top housing concern -Fed's Duke

NEW YORK Oct 5 The lack of credit available to home buyers is among the biggest concerns in the still troubled U.S. housing market, a top Federal Reserve official said on Friday.

Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke highlighted credit availability, as well as the lack of a national appraisal database on housing, as concerns the U.S. central bank has.

