UPDATE 4-Fed official shows support for Obama housing effort

* Refinance initiative would aid housing sector-Fed's Duke
* U.S. government mortgage aid could help 4 mln homeowners
* Plan won't harm mortgage bond holders, Duke says
* Remarks show support for Obama effort to rework programs
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, Sept 1 A top Federal Reserve
official on Thursday signaled the central bank's support for an
evolving Obama administration plan to retool homeowner aid
programs, saying it could give a helpful lift to the economy.
The administration has been working for weeks on ways to
improve its mortgage relief programs. The new initiative would
allow certain borrowers to refinance loans that are backed by
government-owned Fannie Mae FNMA.OB and Freddie Mac FMCC.OB
or the Federal Housing Administration, according to sources.
Speaking at a housing forum sponsored by the central bank,
Fed Governor Elizabeth Duke emphasized that changes are needed
to revive the housing market. While she suggested a number of
changes to the Obama administration's current housing relief
initiatives, some of her ideas included reexamining government
programs that help provide refinancing options for struggling
homeowners. Such initiatives are already under consideration by
the Obama administration, according to sources.
Duke said an estimated four million borrowers were eligible
for the Home Affordable Refinance Program (HARP) -- rolled out
by the White House in 2009 to prevent foreclosures -- but only
about 800,000 had refinanced through the program. HARP, which
aims to help those whose loans are worth more than their homes,
has fallen below expectations.
"Given the potential savings to households, the relatively
low take-up on this program warrants another look at the
frictions that might be impeding these refinancing
transactions," she said.
Duke, who is known for holding consensus views at the U.S.
central bank, said that among problem areas in HARP were
upfront fees for refinancing imposed by lenders that add
thousands of dollars to costs and discourage borrowers from
even trying to use it.
Other problems include lien holders who impede the process
by refusing to allow their loans to be subordinated to a new
refinance loan, as well as mortgage insurers who refuse to
underwrite policies when a loan is refinanced.
SIGNAL OF FED SUPPORT
The Obama administration is considering unveiling plans
next week to address some of these issues, sources familiar
with the administration's deliberations have told Reuters. For
details, see [ID:N1E77T1MK]
The goal is to help struggling borrowers refinance at
current low interest rates, which would cut monthly payments
and free up cash for other spending, hopefully drumming up
overall business activity.
The average rate on a 30-year fixed loan was 4.22 percent
this week, close to the lowest level in more than 50 years,
according to Freddie Mac.
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Friday that "good,
proactive" housing policies could help stabilize the housing
market and foster a recovery. Together, Bernanke and Duke's
remarks indicate the central bank supports the administration's
efforts to rework the HARP program.
Duke said reworking current refinancing programs would not
cause severe losses for mortgage bondholders, nor would it be
"harmful to the markets."
"There has been a lot of discussion about refinancing and
there had gotten to be in the market a pricing of these
frictions into these mortgage-backed securities," she said in
response to a question from the audience.
Bondholders worry they could face losses if the loans
underlying the bonds they hold are paid off early.
While a broad effort to automatically refinance millions of
mortgages is not in the works, the administration is looking to
make targeted changes to existing programs, including HARP.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, would have to sign off on the new White
House plan. The agency's acting director, Edward DeMarco, has
sought to limit the costs the two firms impose on to taxpayers,
and the administration must surmount any lingering concerns he
might have that a more-aggressive financing plans could
shoulder Fannie and Freddie with losses.
RENT FORECLOSED PROPERTIES
Duke also suggested some of the foreclosed homes now held
by government-sponsored enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac be converted into rental units -- noting that rental
markets are now sounder than the market for new homes.
The Treasury Department has already asked hedge funds,
private-equity groups and institutional investors for ideas on
buying and converting foreclosed homes into rentals.
Duke offered her own idea, saying that what may be required
to make conversions feasible would be some type of structure to
permit sales of pools of foreclosed properties grouped by
geographic location.
But she noted the government would have to be careful to
ensure it was not simply "replacing the blight of a foreclosed
home with the blight of a rundown rental property" that would
leave communities worse off.
Duke said problems in the housing sector now were so
widespread that it can no longer be considered just an issue
for so-called subprime markets but instead has become one that
overarches the question of how to stimulate growth and jobs.
"Regardless of how we got here, we, as a nation, currently
have a housing market that is so severely out of balance that
it is hampering our economic recovery," she said, a sentiment
also expressed by private-sector economists who point to
trouble in housing markets as a key drag on expansion.
(Additional reporting by Glenn Somerville; Editing by Andrew
Hay)