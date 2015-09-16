Emerging markets face Fed meeting forewarned, inadequately armed

* U.S. Federal Reserve to consider rates on Thursday
* Expectations for Fed rate hike delay to Dec from Sept
* Emerging markets to take a hit from any surprise rise
* Impact likely softened as a rise partially priced in
* Any relief rally could hinge on China growth stabilising
By Vidya Ranganathan
SINGAPORE, Sept 16 Despite the long drum roll
anticipating what could be the U.S. Federal Reserve's first
monetary tightening in years, the odds of the Fed lifting
interest rates this week have lengthened so much that emerging
markets could be hit hard if it happened.
Emerging market currencies have tumbled, equities have
fallen and bond yields have risen steadily since the middle of
the year, when Fed officials flagged the possibility that they
could lift their near-zero rates in the second half for the
first time in nine years.
Expectations on timing had centred on September, but as U.S.
inflation came in below target, commodity prices fell and
China's slowing growth cast a chill over the global economy, a
delay to December looks likely.
Only seven of 17 respondents polled by Reuters expect a Fed
rate rise this week. But if the minority is
proved right on Thursday, investors would have to swiftly
revisit their projections for how far and fast the Fed will go,
affecting the cost of money across markets.
"The market is pricing in a 30 percent probability, so it is
not entirely priced in," said Claudio Piron, head of Asian rates
and currency strategy at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BofAML)
in Singapore.
"So it's a difficult situation in a world where we do not
have a synchronised global recovery, where arguably the world's
most important liquidity provider is tightening policy, and that
will continue to hit commodity prices."
Most analysts expect a less violent reaction than the "taper
tantrum" of May-September 2013, when the Fed's first hints at
reversing several years of stimulus caused a spike in bond
yields and investors sold out of several emerging markets.
That's largely because anticipation has already taken its
toll; MSCI's emerging markets equity index is down
nearly 16 percent this year, and its Latin American index has
tumbled 27 percent.
JPMorgan says feedback from clients is that global funds'
exposure to emerging market equities is at multi-year lows. It
estimates redemptions from emerging market equity funds this
year are at $44 billion, not far off the $48 billion withdrawn
during the global financial crisis in 2008 and $49 billion
during the eurozone crisis in 2011.
Bond yields have risen, and foreign cash has bled from
markets most vulnerable to higher yields, such as Indonesia,
Turkey and Brazil.
BofAML analysts estimate emerging market currencies have
weakened an average 20 percent since mid-2014, and several look
undervalued against the dollar. Brazil's real has lost 31
percent this year.
RELIEF RALLY?
What might happen beyond an initial sell-off if the Fed
raises rates on Thursday will depend on the policy path it maps
out.
Khiem Do, head of Asian multi-asset at Baring Asset
Management in Hong Kong, expects a modest relief rally in
emerging markets if the statement is dovish.
HSBC's Asia economist Frederic Neumann reckons investors are
already positioned defensively in the region, and "a dovish hike
might be less disruptive than a hawkish hold that would leave
much of the uncertainty that plagued markets in recent months on
the table".
The fly in the ointment could be China, which in previous
Fed tightening cycles wasn't such a big source of global growth
and demand.
"An emerging market relief rally won't come unless there is
a clear sign that Chinese growth is stabilising, whether the Fed
hikes or not," said Salman Ahmed, global fixed-income strategist
at Lombard Odier in London.
(Additional reporting by Claire Milhench and Sujata
Rao-Coverley in London, Nichola Saminather in Singapore, Umesh
Desai in Hong Kong; Editing by Will Waterman)