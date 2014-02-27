Fed's Yellen vows to increase board oversight in enforcement actions

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 27 Federal Reserve Board Chair
Janet Yellen on Thursday pledged to ramp up the board's
participation in major bank enforcement policy decisions, such
as voting to approve critical settlement deals.
"I do think it is appropriate for us to make changes and I
fully expect that we will," Yellen told the Senate Banking
Committee, in response to questions from Democratic Senator
Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.
"It is completely appropriate for the board to be fully
involved in important decisions."
Earlier this month, Warren and Representative Elijah
Cummings of Maryland wrote a letter to Yellen which raised
concerns about a hands-off approach from the Fed board when it
came to enforcement actions.
According to the letter, which cited statistics provided by
Yellen's predecessor Ben Bernanke, the Fed board only voted on
11 of about 1,000 enforcement actions over the last 10 years.
Some of those decisions were made without even needing
approval from senior staff, let alone board members, the letter
said.
The two lawmakers said they were particularly upset that top
Fed officials did not scrutinize a settlement with big mortgage
servicers over foreclosure abuses committed in 2009 and 2010.
Warren and Cummings have said they believe the settlement
was too lenient.
Initially, regulators had ordered banks including Bank of
America and JPMorgan Chase to conduct
case-by-case reviews of loan files for borrowers whose homes
were seized.
But after that process proved time-consuming and expensive,
regulators called off the reviews and instead settled with the
banks.
The Federal Reserve's policy for enforcement actions differs
from some other federal financial regulators.
At the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, enforcement
actions must always be approved by a majority of the five-member
panel.