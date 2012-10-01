UPDATE 1-Fed can be even more explicit about future policy-Evans

* Fed needs to better describe inflation attitudes - Evans
* We want to 'change the confidence factor,' Evans says
NEW YORK Oct 1 Chicago Federal Reserve
President Charles Evans, a big booster of the U.S. central
bank's policy easing move last month, said on Monday the Fed can
be even more explicit about what economic conditions will
influence its future decisions.
The Fed has not, for example, properly described its
attitude toward future inflation, Evans said on CNBC television,
adding inflation risks are "not very large at the moment."
Last month, the Fed launched a possibly massive new round of
asset purchases and said it would keep policy easy for a
"considerable time after the economic recovery strengthens."
The $40 billion per month in purchases of mortgage-backed
securities would continue until the labor market outlook
improves "substantially," the Fed said in some of the most
explicit language it has used to try to help along the stumbling
economic recovery.
Still Evans, a dovish Fed official credited with having a
big influence on last month's aggressive easing decision, said
more should be done.
"I think we can do a little better about being explicit
about our forward guidance," said Evans, adding, "I don't think
we've done a good enough job describing our attitudes about
inflation above 2 percent, or below 2 percent."
Despite concern over the last few years among some
economists and even Fed policymakers that easy monetary policy
will spark inflation, U.S. core inflation has run below the
Fed's 2 percent target since 2008.
Evans, who will have a vote on monetary policy next year,
added: "I think what we want to do is change the confidence
factor and get people moving forward."
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke could clarify the central bank's
policy intentions when he gives a speech and answers questions
at the Economic Club of Indiana on Monday, starting at 12:30
Eastern (16:30 GMT).