Yellen's star rises in gambling public's Fed chair bets

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 16 Federal Reserve Vice
Chair Janet Yellen surged to the top of the betting boards as
the most likely pick to succeed Ben Bernanke as chairman of the
Fed on Monday after former U.S. Treasury Secretary Lawrence
Summers withdrew from the race.
A day after Summers bowed out, Irish bookmaker Paddy Power
was offering odds of 1/7 for Yellen. That translates to a view
that Yellen has about a 78 percent chance of being named the
next Fed chair, a spokesman for the firm said.
Betting at the popular online bookmaker had favored Summers
since early August, when U.S. President Barack Obama was
reported to be leaning toward picking his former economic
adviser.
Summers, it was said, had proved himself in a crisis and was
considered by markets as a steady hand. Critics, though, saw him
as too soft on banks, too tentative on fiscal stimulus, and
potentially suspect due to his work as a consultant to large
financial institutions he would oversee as Fed chairman.
On Sunday, in the face of rising opposition to his potential
nomination from inside Obama's Democratic Party, Summers called
the president to withdraw his name from consideration for the
post.
About half of the total 8000 pounds ($12,700) staked in the
Fed chair candidate market was on Summers, a Paddy Power
spokesman said. Since Summers withdrew, almost all the betting
had been on Yellen.
Donald Kohn, who was Fed vice chairman before Yellen and
whom Obama has also mentioned as a possible contender, was
priced at 4/1 against -- or giving Kohn about a 16 percent
chance at landing the top spot at the U.S. central bank.
While those are steep odds, they are better than those
offered on Roger Ferguson, 61, the chief executive of retirement
fund manager TIAA-CREF who served as Fed vice chairman for seven
years under Alan Greenspan. At No. 3, he is priced at 12/1.
Bernanke's term ends in January next year and his successor
will have to contend with a still-fragile economy while likely
also overseeing an end to the Fed's massive bond-buying stimulus
program.
By 2015, if all goes as the Fed now forecasts, the central
bank could start raising short-term interest rates in the
world's largest economy. Rates have been held near zero since
December 2008.
The Fed opens a two-day meeting on Tuesday to consider its
next policy steps, which economists believe will include
trimming its $85 billion-a-month bond-buying stimulus.
An aggressive advocate of the Fed's super-easy monetary
policy, Yellen was the clear favorite earlier in the year to
take over from her boss, with odds offered at 1/5 on June 30.
In Yellen, currently the Fed's No. 2 policymaker, Obama can
count on policy continuity. He would also be the first president
to put a woman at the head of the U.S. central bank.
A crackdown by regulators has put a damper on U.S. domestic
betting on the outcome.
Intrade.com, another online betting parlor that catered to
U.S. bettors and typically offered contracts on the outcome of
races such as that for the top Fed job, shut down in July due to
financial irregularities.