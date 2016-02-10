UPDATE 1-Fed's Fischer worried by emergency credit reporting rules

(Adds comments on Fed discount window, background)
WASHINGTON Feb 10 A top Federal Reserve
policymaker on Wednesday expressed concern that U.S. reforms
enacted after the global financial crisis may have made it
harder to stem a credit market panic, a warning that came amid
growing stress in corners of the banking sector.
In a speech that followed weeks of plunging stock prices for
global banks and growing concerns that Germany's Deutsche Bank
might miss payments to creditors, Fed Vice
Chairman Stanley Fischer said the 2010 Dodd-Frank law could both
help and hinder efforts to fight future financial crises.
"The new system has not undergone its own stress test,"
Fischer said in prepared remarks to a closed-door conference in
Washington.
Fischer said the reforms enacted after the 2007-2009 crisis
had made financial firms more resistant to shocks and reduced
the chances they would need to use a Fed program designed to get
credit to banks otherwise shut out of lending markets.
But the day will still come when they need it, Fischer said,
warning that banks could be less willing to use the Fed's
so-called "discount window" because the law now requires the
central bank to disclose details of the program.
That marks a "failure to resolve the problem of stigma -
that is, the stigma of borrowing from the central bank at a time
when the financial markets are on guard," according to the
prepared remarks.
"Indeed, some of the Dodd-Frank Act reporting requirements
may worsen the stigma problem," Fischer said.
The Fed previously released only aggregate figures for this
program but now publishes a more detailed report with a two-year
lag.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told Congress on Wednesday that
tightening financial conditions, uncertainty over China and a
global reassessment of credit risk posed a threat to the U.S.
economic outlook, but added that the vulnerability of the U.S.
financial system was still "moderate."
The Standard & Poor's financial index has fallen 14
percent so far this year and banking shares have also dropped
steeply in Europe, led by Deutsche Bank.
Deutsche Bank shares were trading sharply higher on
Wednesday after the Financial Times reported the banking giant
was considering a multi-billion bond buyback.
