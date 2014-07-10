版本:
US Fed's Fischer: not currently facing very serious asset price problems

BOSTON, July 10 The Federal Reserve's new vice chair Stanley Fischer said on Thursday that the United States is not currently facing very serious asset price problems.

"At present, we don't face very serious asset price problems. There is general concern about how strong the equity markets are... but the stock market can go down without producing a financial crisis," he told the National Bureau of Economic Research. (Reporting by Richard Valdmanis; Editing by Diane Craft)
