Fed's Fisher: policy impact of Fed bond buying fading over time

WASHINGTON Jan 16 Massive asset purchases by the U.S. Federal Reserve likely faces diminishing returns in terms of the program's desired monetary policy impact, a senior Fed official said on Wednesday.

"With regard to my own views on monetary policy ... I believe that it is increasingly having a lesser impact as we go through time," Dallas Federal Reserve President Richard Fisher told reporters in a response to a question about asset buying.

"Rates are the lowest they have been in a lifetime. But they have not come down as quickly as I would like ... to see, and I don't think, therefore, our policy has been as effective as we would like it to be," Fisher said.

He was speaking after delivering a speech at the National Press Club on "too big to fail banks."

