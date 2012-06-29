Fed's Fisher says mega banks get "unfair subsidy"

ASPEN, Colorado June 28 Large financial firms
that have gotten even bigger since the financial crisis earn
backdoor government subsidies because of a perception they will
be bailed out, a top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday.
This offers these big banks lower borrowing costs and a leg
up over smaller competitors, said Dallas Fed President Richard
Fisher, who has repeatedly called for breaking up institutions
seen as too big to fail.
"It's an unfair subsidy," he said. "They have a funding
preference."
While he did not single out specific firms, Fisher was
responding to a question about JP Morgan's massive recent
trading loss, which is now estimated to range between $4 billion
and $6 billion.