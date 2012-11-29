UPDATE 1-Fed's Fisher presses for clearer U.S. fiscal outlook

* Won't get business pick-up until have fiscal clarity
* Fed leading policy response is "dangerous predicament"
* The "gas tank is full" with liquidity
* Would like Fed to say how far it ready to go on stimulus
* Says will exit stimulus when needed, "we're not there yet"
FRANKFURT, Nov 29 A U.S. Federal Reserve
official asked for a clearer fiscal outlook from political
leaders on Thursday, saying that leaving it to the Fed to lead
U.S. economic recovery efforts created a dangerous predicament.
Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher called for more action
from the U.S. government to boost employment, saying there were
limits to what monetary policy could do.
"We at the central bank have been carrying the load and this
is a very dangerous predicament," Fisher, a self-described
anti-inflation hawk, said during a lecture in Frankfurt.
The Federal Reserve said in its Beige Book report on
Wednesday that the U.S. economy had performed at a "measured"
pace in recent weeks and hiring remained modest.
"Monetary policy provides simply the fuel, but the incentive
has to come from our fiscal authorities," Fisher added.
"The gas tank is full (with liquidity) and now we have to
get someone to ... step on the accelerator to propel the
job-creating machine in the United States. There is a limit to
what a monetary authority can do. All we can do is provide
liquidity."
U.S. political leaders are trying to broker an agreement to
avoid a "fiscal cliff" - automatic spending cuts and tax
increases early in 2013 unless Congress agrees an alternative -
which threatens to derail growth in the world's biggest economy.
"I'm not advocating one solution or the other," Fisher said
with respect to U.S. fiscal policy. "I'm begging for greater
certainty."
He added that a temporary fix would not help employment.
Fisher said the Fed would tighten monetary policy when
needed but "we are not there yet".
Fisher, who is a critic of easy Fed policy, also said he
would like the central bank to define how far it is willing to
go with its monetary stimulus.
"I personally advocate that we do it sooner," he said.
Asked when the United States would see a substantial
improvement in employment, Fisher said: "Only when we will get
clear signals from the fiscal authorities."
"You can't expect somebody to hire somebody ... until you
have confidence you will get a return on the cost."
"From a monetary standpoint, we have given the fuel ... now
it's up to the private sector to engage. And it won't happen
until we get clarity on the fiscal side."