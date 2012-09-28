Fed's Fisher-dangerous to abandon containing inflation to boost jobs

Paul Singer's hedge fund dissolves stake in Interpublic
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
RICHARDSON, Texas, Sept 28 Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Richard Fisher, an inflation hawk, said on Friday it is a "dangerous thing" to abandon containing inflation in order to achieve employment targets.
While Fisher told reporters after a speech that he does not think inflation is a problem, he said it is too early to tell if a higher U.S. inflation rate is likely.
At the same time, he said, no one can fault Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and the Fed's policy-setting committee to do everything they can to spur job growth.
Fisher opposed the Fed's decision this month to pump new stimulus into the economy.
Feb 14 U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has dissolved its stake in advertising company Interpublic Group of Companies Inc, a regulatory filing showed on Tuesday.
Feb 15 The world's largest physically-backed gold fund said on Wednesday it has been certified as sharia compliant, the latest effort aimed at spurring demand for bullion from investors across majority-Muslim countries.
* MSCI Asia-Pacific index hits 19-mth high, Nikkei up 1.2 pct