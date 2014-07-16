版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 7月 17日 星期四 01:01 BJT

Fed's Fisher: must let speculative steam out of markets

LOS ANGELES, July 16 The Federal Reserve should not act to "pop" the asset bubbles its easy monetary policies are creating, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, but it should let the "speculative steam" out of markets, gradually.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, speaking at the University of Southern California, said he would not single out any specific stock-market sectors as being particularly "bubbly" but said that overall and in his view, stock markets are "overshooting."

(Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐