Fed's Fisher: must let speculative steam out of markets

LOS ANGELES, July 16 The Federal Reserve should not act to "pop" the asset bubbles its easy monetary policies are creating, a top Fed official said on Wednesday, but it should let the "speculative steam" out of markets, gradually.

Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, speaking at the University of Southern California, said he would not single out any specific stock-market sectors as being particularly "bubbly" but said that overall and in his view, stock markets are "overshooting."

