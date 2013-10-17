版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 17日 星期四 21:37 BJT

Fed official sees signs of U.S. housing bubble, warns on MBS buys

NEW YORK Oct 17 A top Federal Reserve official said on Thursday he is seeing signs of the United States re-entering a "housing bubble," and warned about the U.S. central bank's ongoing purchases of mortgage-based bonds.

"I'm beginning to see signs not just in my district but across the country that we are entering once again a housing bubble," Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher told reporters. "So that leads me ... to be very cautious about our mortgage-backed securities purchase program."
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐