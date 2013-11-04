Fed's Fisher concerned credit spreads have narrowed too much

UPDATE 2-Tesla becomes most valuable U.S. car maker, edges out GM
SAN FRANCISCO, April 10 For the first time in the era of the modern automobile, the most valuable U.S. car maker is not based in Detroit.
SYDNEY Nov 4 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher on Monday said he was concerned that corporate credit spreads have narrowed too much.
Fisher was speaking at a conference of business economists in Sydney. He is not a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year, but will be in 2014. See for more on his speech.
April 10 Elliott Management Corp's activist campaign to shake up Anglo-Australian mining group BHP Billiton relies on tested U.S. shareholder activism strategies to deliver one of the hedge fund's biggest ever bets on a company.
WASHINGTON, April 10 A group of U.S. lawmakers said on Monday they had requested more information from President Donald Trump's administration about the potential sale of precision-guided munitions to Saudi Arabia, expressing concern about civilian casualties in Riyadh's campaign in Yemen that delayed the deal last year.