2013年 11月 4日

Fed's Fisher concerned credit spreads have narrowed too much

SYDNEY Nov 4 Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas President Richard Fisher on Monday said he was concerned that corporate credit spreads have narrowed too much.

Fisher was speaking at a conference of business economists in Sydney. He is not a voting member on the Fed's policy-setting panel this year, but will be in 2014. See for more on his speech.
